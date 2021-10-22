John Joseph Flynn Sells 30,000 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $1,059,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $996,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.24. 19,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,022. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 168.80 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

