Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $103,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

