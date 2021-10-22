Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £322.68 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert MacLeod acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.55 ($528.55).

On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,983 ($38.97) per share, for a total transaction of £357.96 ($467.68).

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert MacLeod sold 5,780 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80), for a total value of £171,666 ($224,282.73).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,738 ($35.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,822 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,021.09. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The stock has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

