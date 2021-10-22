Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,667 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $325.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

