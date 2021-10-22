JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $133.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 152.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 333.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

