JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

