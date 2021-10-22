JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.19 Million Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after buying an additional 121,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,400,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 124.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 743,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 412,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADVM. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

