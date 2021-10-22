JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 630

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 608.60 ($7.95) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 617.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 606.38.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

