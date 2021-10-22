JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 630

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
LON:AUTO opened at GBX 608.60 ($7.95) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 617.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 606.38.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
