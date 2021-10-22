JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,860 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,219,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,177,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,961,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,580,000 after buying an additional 292,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

