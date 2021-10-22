JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,737 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Masonite International worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 205,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $112.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

