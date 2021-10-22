JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,850 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).
Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,883 ($50.73) on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a market cap of £100.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,005.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,142.51.
In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders bought a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914 in the last three months.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
