JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,850 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,883 ($50.73) on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a market cap of £100.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,005.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,142.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders bought a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914 in the last three months.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

