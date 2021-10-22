JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,388 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $96.95 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,863 shares of company stock worth $13,814,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

