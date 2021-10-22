JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $41.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of TPIC opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

