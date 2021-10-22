JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $41.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.
Shares of TPIC opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $81.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
