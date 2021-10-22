JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $840.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97) and last traded at GBX 813 ($10.62), with a volume of 276684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JTC to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get JTC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 760.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 681.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham bought 87,500 shares of JTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.