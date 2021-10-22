Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $25.97 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00047149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.27 or 0.00212520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

