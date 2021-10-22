JUIICE 24 Hour Volume Hits $329.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 71% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. JUIICE has a total market cap of $271,608.94 and $329.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.69 or 0.00453518 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $617.03 or 0.00976072 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUI is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.