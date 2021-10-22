Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEBO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $647.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

