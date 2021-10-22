Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

