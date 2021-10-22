Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.