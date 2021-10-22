Jump Financial LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

GRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.01 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.