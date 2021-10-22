Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 180.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 3.16.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.