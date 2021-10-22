Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 454,564 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

