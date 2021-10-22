Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Buys £893,824.24 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Andrew Formica bought 360,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £893,824.24 ($1,167,787.09).

LON:JUP opened at GBX 250.40 ($3.27) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JUP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

