Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $1.46 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00072531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00072065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00102603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,268.70 or 0.99782762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.89 or 0.06467628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

