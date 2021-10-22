Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.20. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

