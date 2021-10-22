Katalyo Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $226,679.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.47 or 0.99906546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.03 or 0.06477051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022336 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.