Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 225,297 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 132,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.54 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

