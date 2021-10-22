Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $1,356,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $707,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $355.96 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.