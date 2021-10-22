Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

LLY opened at $241.17 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

