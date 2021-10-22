KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Raised to €74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.39.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

