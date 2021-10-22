KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -166.65 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

