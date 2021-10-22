KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $25.06

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $25.69. KE shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 80,810 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Get KE alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,956,243,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $623,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 111.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after buying an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 109.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 138.7% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.