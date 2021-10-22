Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 41,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.