Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,334 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49.

NYSE:K opened at $61.68 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.