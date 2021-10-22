Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 24.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 65.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 148.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

