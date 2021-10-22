KeyCorp Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $570.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.33.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $504.47. 12,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,202. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $500.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

