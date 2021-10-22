KeyCorp Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $570.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.33.
Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $504.47. 12,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,202. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $500.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
