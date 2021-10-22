KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 136,241 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

