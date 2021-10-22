KeyCorp Trims Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price to $30.00

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vtex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of VTEX opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Vtex has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

