KeyCorp Weighs in on Portland General Electric’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Portland General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of POR opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

