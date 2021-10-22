Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $527,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.85. 2,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,421. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

