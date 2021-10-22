Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1,471.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $176.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $182.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

