Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.83.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$22.83 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$23.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.