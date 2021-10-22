Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $16.00 at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE KRP opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $921.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

