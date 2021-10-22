King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,420 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 547.0% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.