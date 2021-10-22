King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 6,509 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

