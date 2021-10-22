King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $218,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.