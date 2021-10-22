King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $250,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

NYSE CARR opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.