King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $533.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $281.02 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

