King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $454,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 19.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 6.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 217.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after buying an additional 1,062,266 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

