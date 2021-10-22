King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

